|
|
1952 - 2019 Joseph Edward "Joe" Burkett, 66, husband of Cathy Dunn Burkett, died July 28, 2019.
Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of Clara Hobbs of Evans and the late Homer Alvin Burkett. Mr. Burkett moved to the Athens area in 1968 from his hometown of Augusta. He had worked for Snow Tire and retired from Action Tire. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was an avid Dale Earnhardt Fan.
In addition to his mother and wife, survivors include one brother, Kenneth (Sally) Burkett of Evans, GA; brother in law: Ricky (Carol) Dunn of Athens, GA; one niece, one nephew and four great nieces.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Christ Camden officiating and his brother in law, Ricky Dunn will also speak. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 at the funeral home. Interment will Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the earmarked for the 2019 Athens Walk, Event ID # 12154 and mailed to , Attn: Athens Walk, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019