Joseph Floyd Brewer (Joe), passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Joe was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 7, 1953 to Pat Bryan Brewer and Joseph Floyd Brewer Jr. His family moved to Athens in Joe's early teens and he attended Athens High and then Clarke Central. After graduation Joe attended the University of Georgia before going into the U.S. Navy. He was the owner of "Papa Joe's" in the 1980's, had a telephone pager business, and in recent years was a contractor and property manager for Quincy Properties. Joe had the sweetest heart. He was a very caring and simple man. He loved animals, enjoyed good movies and vacationing at the beach. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include, the love of his life, Ashley Basinger Brewer, a daughter, London Brewer Schuessler (Rick) of Sumter, S.C., and a son Joseph Floyd Brewer IV (Jake) of Athens. He is also survived by his precious granddaughter, Molly June Brewer, his father, a sister, Quincy Brewer Hutto (Bryan), all of Athens. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Per Joe's request there will be no formal service. His family will celebrate his life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Pets for Vets, Georgia Chapter PO BOX 10860 Wilmington, NC 28404 or online at petsforvets.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019