Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Floyd Brewer III


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Floyd Brewer III Obituary
Joseph Floyd Brewer (Joe), passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Joe was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 7, 1953 to Pat Bryan Brewer and Joseph Floyd Brewer Jr. His family moved to Athens in Joe's early teens and he attended Athens High and then Clarke Central. After graduation Joe attended the University of Georgia before going into the U.S. Navy. He was the owner of "Papa Joe's" in the 1980's, had a telephone pager business, and in recent years was a contractor and property manager for Quincy Properties. Joe had the sweetest heart. He was a very caring and simple man. He loved animals, enjoyed good movies and vacationing at the beach. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include, the love of his life, Ashley Basinger Brewer, a daughter, London Brewer Schuessler (Rick) of Sumter, S.C., and a son Joseph Floyd Brewer IV (Jake) of Athens. He is also survived by his precious granddaughter, Molly June Brewer, his father, a sister, Quincy Brewer Hutto (Bryan), all of Athens. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Per Joe's request there will be no formal service. His family will celebrate his life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Pets for Vets, Georgia Chapter PO BOX 10860 Wilmington, NC 28404 or online at petsforvets.com.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now