2002 - 2019 Joshua David Smith, 17, died September 25, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Clarke County, he attended Clarke Central High School and was the son of Richard Christopher Smith and Jill Marie Chapple Smith.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Lord and Stephens, WEST.
Survivors in addition to his parents include a brother, Jonathon Smith; a sister, Carol Anne Smith, both of Athens; aunts and uncles, Bradley and Amy Chapple, Tony and Danielle Bowman, Mark and Leslie Tomblin, Matthew and Jessica Smith, Katlyn and Tyler Sparks; grandmother, Linda Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding,
26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or www.jdrf.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 28, 2019