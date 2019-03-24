|
Joshua Lee Jackson, age 26, of Athens, passed on March 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Living Waters Christian Fellowship.
Survivors include: father, Gerald Jackson; mother, Kathy Martin; one daughter, Riley Jackson; brother, Travis Jackson; two sisters, Stephanie and Shannon Jackson; a host of, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019