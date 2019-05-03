Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie Mae Robinson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josie Mae Robinson Obituary
Mrs. Josie Mae Robinson was born July 30, 1934 to late Julius And Eunice Kendrick. Josie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Willie Cleveland Robinson. Josie went to sleep April 10, 2019

She was a loving mother of one daughter, Evelyn P. Harris and one grandson Nicholas B. Padgett and host of nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will 2:30 P.M. Saturday May 4, 2019 from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness 130 Berlin Street Athens, Georgia. Gardenview funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arragments.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now