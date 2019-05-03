|
|
Mrs. Josie Mae Robinson was born July 30, 1934 to late Julius And Eunice Kendrick. Josie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Willie Cleveland Robinson. Josie went to sleep April 10, 2019
She was a loving mother of one daughter, Evelyn P. Harris and one grandson Nicholas B. Padgett and host of nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will 2:30 P.M. Saturday May 4, 2019 from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness 130 Berlin Street Athens, Georgia. Gardenview funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arragments.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019