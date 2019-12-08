|
1941 - 2019 Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Dr. Joseph "Jay" Dana Allen III, of Athens, Georgia, who entered into rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Bountiful Hills Personal Care Home in Commerce, Georgia. Dr. Allen was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Mr. Joseph Dana Allen Jr. and the late Caroline Faison Allen. Dr. Allen was head of the Psychology Department at the University of Georgia for thirty years, and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church in Athens, Georgia. In addition to his parents, Dr. Allen was preceded in death by his brother, John Faison Allen.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Pedersen and her husband Andrew of Maysville, Georgia; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. in the St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church, 3195 Barnett Shoals Rd., Athens, Georgia, 30605. A reception will follow after the service in the St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted, with memorial gifts made to the Bountiful Hills Personal Care Home, 200 Bolton Dr, Commerce, Georgia 30529. Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019