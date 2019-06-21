|
JOY WILKES WINGFIELD, 86, of Athens, Georgia, died peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Joy was born to the late Milton and Blanche Wilkes on September 19, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia and graduated from North Fulton High School. She attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and honored to be named Miss Modern Venus by the Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Kappa Alpha Rose. While at UGA she met the love of her life, Terry Wingfield, and they were married on June 30, 1951. In addition to raising her two sons, Joy worked as a Secretary at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education and participated in a number of charitable and philanthropic activities, including as a member of the Athens Junior League, Athens First United Methodist Church and the Board of Directors of the State Botanical Gardens of Georgia.
Joy is survived by her husband, William Terrell "Terry" Wingfield of Athens, Georgia; her sons William Terrell "Terry" Wingfield Jr., of Athens, Georgia and Milton Wilkes "Chip" Wingfield of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren, William Terrell "Will" Wingfield III of Carmel, Indiana, John Callaway Wingfield of Athens, Georgia, and Allison Wingfield Betts of Atlanta, Georgia; and her two great-grandchildren, Anna Louise Wingfield and her namesake, Julia Joy Wingfield of Carmel, Indiana.
Please in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Friends of Oconee Hill Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 49219, Athens, GA 30604; or online at www.oconeehillcemetery.com, to fund beautification of the Wingfield Chapel, or Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N. Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601; online at athensfirstumc.org.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Athens First United Methodist Church, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
The family will be receiving condolences on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the residence, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 21, 2019