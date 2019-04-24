Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Nelsen Funeral Home
Joyce Anne Jefferson Obituary
Joyce Anne Wine Jefferson, 82, of Colbert, passed away April 21, 2019.

Born July 22, 1936 in Stafford County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Morgan Wine and Annie Wigfield Wine.

Joyce was a member of Hull Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Thomas Jefferson, Jr. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jan and her husband, Mark Campbell; two sisters, Lillie Mills and Mary Tarrance; grandchildren: Jenn and Adam, Hope and Will, Jon and Erica, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Nate and Reese.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow on Saturday, April 27, in Richmond, Virginia, after a service at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nelsen Funeral Home. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery with a reception to follow at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
