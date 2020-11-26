1/1
Joyce Bernice Edwards Chatoney
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Joyce Bernice Edwards Chatoney

(3/23/1932-11/24/2020)

The daughter of Leonard and Lula Edwards. Born in Silver Spring, Maryland, the youngest daughter of three.

Joyce married Billy Henry Chatoney. They met through Joyce writing a soldier, a friend of a friend, in the 1950's. She quickly became a military wife and enjoyed travel and friends all over the United States and Germany.

Most people would say she was the life of the party. When she heard the word "GO," she perked up and was ready to partake.

She had a strong faith, belonging to Bogart First Baptist Church since 1972. She did not miss too many Sundays, and always talked about missing it when she did. She loved bringing candy to put in the church foyer and knew who liked which candy, which she would gladly give or put at their seat. She was also adamant about cards.

She could spend an hour at the card counter picking just the right card to give to that special person who was sick, or better yet, fixing to have a Birthday. There was always a smile on her face and love in her heart. She loved giving and enjoyed helping others as much as she could.

Sometimes, her heart put her in a path to help those less fortunate, especially at Christmas. She loved Christmas. She started thinking about Christmas on December 26th and really kept the spirit of Christmas all year round.

Joyce was preceded in death, by her husband, Billy Henry, her sister, Lucille Rhine, (Lucille's husband, Joe, and son, Frankie.)

She is survived by her two daughters, Deann (and Joe) Craft and Susan (Chuck deceased) Carter. Her loving sister, Alice Musgrove, and Alice's children and grandchildren. Lucille's daughter, Sherrie Slattery and her kids and grandkids.

She has three grandchildren, Kacey (Todd) Freeman, Julie (Dave) Van De Weghe, and Travis Craft.

She has two beautiful great granddaughters, Samantha and Sydney Freeman. Whom, if you knew Joyce, you knew about her great-granddaughters.

Joyce had a love for all animals. Tiny Tim, her loving Chihuahua will miss her laps and kisses. She enjoyed watching birds and squirrels and even liked going the scenic route home to check out the goats and cows along the way

The kindest heart, full of love, taken after 88 years of life. Be kind and take care of each other. May she find peace in heaven with all her family and friends who are waiting for her.

We pray, as you read this, it puts a smile on your face to have known her; she would have wanted that.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 27, at 2:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Ted Tedder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bogart First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 400, Bogart, GA 30622 or the Athens Area Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 25, 2020
She was a wonderful person with a warm heart ❤❤. She always welcomed us with open arms when we walked into church every Sunday. Joyce we will truly miss you and your sweet voice. We know that you are now free from pain and with all your loved ones and friends. We'll meet again.
Barbara and Pete Collins
Friend
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
