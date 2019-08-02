|
Mrs. Joyce Rockwell 1941 - 2019 Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Joyce Rockwell of Atlanta, GA will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 17 Fairburn Rd., Atlanta, GA. Rev. Stowers, officiating. Interment, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM; Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Athens, GA. She is survived by --- Viewing, Friday, August 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel Atlanta, GA (404) 758-1731
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019