1942 - 2019 Joyce Warnock Woolery, 77, of Athens, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 7, 2019.
Born in McRae, GA, she was a daughter of the late Joe C. and Mavis Harris Warnock. A resident of Athens since 1971, she was retired from Woolery Electric. She and her husband were charter members of Cleveland Road Baptist Church from 1987 where she served as longtime Secretary/Treasurer. She was an avid Braves fan and was always at the ballpark watching her sons and grandsons play ball. She was a wonderful mother, a loving grandmother and a faithful and devoted wife.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Chuck Woolery; sons, Jeff Woolery and Rob (Jill) Woolery, all of Athens; grandchildren, Brianna Woolery of Atlanta, Jake Woolery of Jacksonville, FL and Max Woolery of Nashville, TN; brother, Wendell Warnock (Linda) of Douglasville and sister, Rita Yarc of Snellville; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lord and Stephens Chapel, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA with Rev. Clark Ivey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland Road Baptist Church. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020