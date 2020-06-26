Mr. Juan Marcial Lopez age, 46 of Athens Ga. passed on June 18, 2020
Graveside services will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife; Delfina Romero, sons; Joe Marcial, Jovany Marcial, and Justin Marcial; his father and mother Carlos Marcial and Juana Lopez; siblings; Carlos Marcial Lopez, Edgar Marcial Lopez and Ana Karen Marcial Lopez and a host of other relatives and friends
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.