Juan Marcial Lopez
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Juan Marcial Lopez age, 46 of Athens Ga. passed on June 18, 2020

Graveside services will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife; Delfina Romero, sons; Joe Marcial, Jovany Marcial, and Justin Marcial; his father and mother Carlos Marcial and Juana Lopez; siblings; Carlos Marcial Lopez, Edgar Marcial Lopez and Ana Karen Marcial Lopez and a host of other relatives and friends

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved