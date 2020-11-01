Juanita "Nita" Ford, 71, of Stone Mountain, GA, formerly of Athens, began her eternal journey Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Grandparents, Phillip & Clara Sims and Maggie & Jimmy Ford, preceded her in death."Nita" is survived by her daughter, Angela Ford of Stone Mountain GA; mother, Ethel Ford of Athens, GA; two sisters, Jacqueline of Lilburn,GA and Sharon of Alpharetta GA; three brothers, Perry (Vanessa) of Stockbridge, GA, Kenny and Paul of Athens, GA; great-aunt, Gladys Slocomb of Atlanta; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Memorial Services will be held at a later date.Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.