Juanita Elizabeth George Brightwell, 90, of Royston passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019 at St Mary's Hospice in Athens, Ga. She was born July 27, 1928 in Penfield, Ga to the late Emily Arthur George and Raleigh Minor George. Juanita grew up in Maxeys, Ga and attended LaGrange College. She was involved in her parents' general store and worked in banking. She married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas Jackson Brightwell, Jr., and they shared over 34 beautiful years together.
Juanita was an avid reader and often read a book a day. She enjoyed staying active and worked into her late 80's as the office manager for the family business. She was a member of the Maxey's Christian Church and Royston First United Methodist Church.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and faithful friend and will be dearly missed by all. Juanita is survived by her devoted children: daughter, Rebecca Brightwell of Athens; son, Thomas Jackson (Jay) Brightwell III and wife, Nan Starr Brightwell of Franklin Springs; and cherished granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth (Ella) Brightwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jackson Brightwell, Jr., and her infant grandson, Jackson Thomas Brightwell.
A private graveside service and interment were held at the Sunset Cemetery in Maxey's, GA with Pastor Len Bernat officiating. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Maxeys Christian Church (P.O. Box 170004, Maxeys, GA 30671) or the Sunset Cemetery Fund (c/o Bill Cabaniss, P.O. Box 710134, Maxeys, GA 30671). Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019