|
|
1944 - 2019 Juanita Hunter Moon, age 84, of Athens, GA passed December 9, 2019.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Survivors include: son, James V. Scott; mother, Selomia Hunter; siblings, Michael Ann (Jeffery) Wilkerson and Eugene Hunter; grandson; Vernard Scott; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019