Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Hunter Moon


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Hunter Moon Obituary
1944 - 2019 Juanita Hunter Moon, age 84, of Athens, GA passed December 9, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Survivors include: son, James V. Scott; mother, Selomia Hunter; siblings, Michael Ann (Jeffery) Wilkerson and Eugene Hunter; grandson; Vernard Scott; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -