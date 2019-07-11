|
Judson Carl Kilpatrick 1964 - 2019 Judson Carl Kilpatrick of Brooklyn, New York, died May 25, 2019, a the age of 55. Jud was born in Redwood City, California on March 15, 1964 to Jeremy and Carlene Kilpatrick. He graduated as a National Merit Scholar from Clarke Central High School in Athens, Georgia in 1982 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota in 1986. At Carleton he was a disc jockey for the local radio station, where he was known as "DJ Playloud." Jud worked for many years in the advertising department of Macy's, and also contributed reviews to popular music magazines. His love for music was boundless and a constant feature of his life. He lived with passion and cared deeply for his family. He will be dearly missed by his close friends. He is survived by his wife Beverley; and his daughter Courtney; as well as his parents, Jeremy and Charlene; and his brother Bart Kilpatrick of Portland, Oregon. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26th 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church located at 185 East Hancock Ave., Athens, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Athens Foundation for Excellence in Public Education or Carleton College.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 11, 2019