|
|
Judy Dove Power, 69, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Comer, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Dove and Eloise Franklin Dove. Judy was currently employed at Belk and had a love for animals.
Survivors include her son, Eli Power; one brother, Ronnie Dove and two nieces, Kelly Tomasie and Crystal Rolley.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Collier Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019