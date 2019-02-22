Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Collier Baptist Church Cemetery
Judy Dove Power


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Dove Power Obituary
Judy Dove Power, 69, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Comer, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Dove and Eloise Franklin Dove. Judy was currently employed at Belk and had a love for animals.

Survivors include her son, Eli Power; one brother, Ronnie Dove and two nieces, Kelly Tomasie and Crystal Rolley.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Collier Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
