Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Julie Ann Lord


1968 - 2019
Julie Ann Lord Obituary
1968 - 2019 Julie Ann Lord, 51, wife of George Derek Bray, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence. Born in Albany, GA, she was the daughter of John and Mary Lord of Watkinsville. In addition to her husband and parents, survivors include her daughter: Sydney Lane Rister; sister: Terri Gilbert; grandchildren: Wyatt and Waylon Rister and Willow Black; niece: Mary Grace Gilbert; nephew: Zachary Gilbert and her four legged puppy Blue. Julie will be remembered for her big heart and always making everyone feel loved and welcome. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2PM at Lord & Stephens West Chapel. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Julie loved animals and the family request that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
