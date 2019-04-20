|
Zoila Enriqueta "Julie" Moreano de Bastidas, 92 y.o., of Athens, passed away, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 following a short illness.
Born September 4, 1926 in Riobamba, Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late, Augusto and Delfina Moreano.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ruben Bastidas, M.D. and oldest son, Patrick Bastidas.
Julie and her family immigrated to Athens, GA in 1967 from Quito, Ecuador; she soon made Athens a place for herself and her family and was proud to call Athens "HOME."
She made many friends here especially among the ladies of the "Las Amigas" group. She enjoyed their shared experiences, social get togethers, and friendships for many years.
Julie was a devoted and loving mother of four children who were her pride and joy. Her professional career as a dedicated office manager at her husband's medical practice, made a positive impact to the Athens Community she selflessly served. Her love of travel took her and her husband to beautiful places around the world. She was crafty, and thrifty, with a green thumb and a love for plants and flowers. She was a great cook with an affinity for serving up her rich, beloved Ecuadorian culture on a plate with her delicious ceviche, empanadas, deboned stuffed turkey, and of course her rice. She was an award winning, highly requested volunteer reader, having a great passion for the Recording for the Blind. She was also a lifelong supporter of the Athens Symphony.
Survivors include her three children, Maria Doles (John), Norah Tait (Dennis) and Arthur Bastidas (Ilona); one brother, Gonzalo "Chalo" Moreano; two sisters, Lucia Albrecht and Yolanda Merizalde; four grandchildren, Jessica Bennett, Andy Doles, Stephanie Monzer and Shelly Tait; three great-grandchildren Connor Doles, Emma Bennett and Adrian Monzer and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Julie's life will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bernstein Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to organizations she was passionate about:
Athens Symphony Orchestra Inc. at athenssymphony.org.
Learning Ally formerly Recording for the Blind at learningally.org.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 20, 2019