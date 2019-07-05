|
Julo Moon, age 69, of Athens, GA passed July 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1005 Oglethorpe Ave, Athens, GA with inurnment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include: his wife, Annette Moon; sons, Gary (Krystal) Moon and Julio (Debra) Moon; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 5, 2019