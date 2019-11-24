|
1932 - 2019 June McQueen (Baldwin) Turnell died Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
June, a native of Greenville, Alabama, was born there June 19, 1932 to William Ashley McQueen and Erlyne Turner McQueen.
June loved life and it loved her back. She lit up any room she entered-her enthusiasm was infectious. There was never a truer friend, and hers were legion. A bright light just left this earth. She will be missed.
June received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech from Montevallo University in 1954, where she was a member of "Who's Who in Colleges and Universities"; a Master of Education degree from Mississippi State University in 1962; and an Education Specialist degree from the University of Georgia in 1973.
Education was her passion, along with love of family and friends. She dedicated nearly half a century to teaching and administration in her chosen field. June was widely recognized for her contributions to education with several accolades, including "Who's Who Among America's Teachers." She had a profound effect on the children and staff in several academic positions: as speech therapist from 1954 to 1961, as an elementary classroom teacher from 1966 to 1977, and most notably from 1978 to 1992 when she was principal at Oglethorpe Avenue and Whitehead Road schools. Many times, former students approached June to tell her what her influence had meant to their lives. She was the consummate educator.
Following retirement, June continued in the education field teaching at the University of Georgia as an Adjunct Associate. She taught and evaluated student teachers in the departments of Social Science and Elementary Education. While there, she was awarded "Teacher of Excellence in the College of Education."
She was a member of several honorary societies, including Zeta Phi Beta and Phi Kappa Phi.
June was preceded in death by her brother, William Ashley McQueen, and her son, Stephen Embry Baldwin. She is survived by her husband, Joe Turnell; daughter Andrea (Randy) Ridgely; step-daughters Suzanne (Josh) Thompson and Beth (Rick) Selleck; daughter-in-law Simone Baldwin; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ida Glynn McQueen and Diane Mostiler; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. A private graveside service will immediately follow. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 100 Janice Dr., Athens, GA 30606.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019