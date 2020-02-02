|
|
1923 - 2020 June Brice Cawthon, 96, died January 28, 2020. Born in Pineville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Hiram Lee and Ida McKinley Brice. She was married to J. Marvin Cawthon in 1956. She was a graduate of Berea College and Emory University, where she earned a Master's Degree in Librarianship. She was a school librarian in Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia before accepting a position of Library Consultant with the Athens Regional Library in 1953. Twelve years later she left that position to teach at the University of Georgia until her retirement in 1982. After her retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively in the United States and abroad.
For many years she volunteered at the Athens Regional Medical Center and the Meals on Wheels Program. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and over the years was active in the choir, United Methodist Women and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Her nephew, David Lee Hulme of Clarksburg, West Virginia survives her.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church of Athens with a reception following.
Donations may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program or to a .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020