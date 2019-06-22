|
|
June Elder Kahlert, 73, of Athens, GA passed away on June 12 from complications of chronic kidney disease and congestive heart failure. Her life's priorities were God, Family and Friends. She grew up in Watkinsville, GA and graduated from Oconee County High School in 1964. She attended the Women's College of Georgia, University of Georgia and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1992 from Monmouth University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Political Science. She received the Wall Street Journal Award for academic excellence and interned for Senator Sam Nunn in his Washington DC office.
June served our country as a department of Defense Civilian for 37 years and retired in 2006. She lived in seven states and one foreign country and received awards from Commanders of the US Army, US Navy and US Marine Corps, the Department of Defense and from Commanders of the French, English and German armies in 1996.
June was an accomplished pianist and loved nature. She liked all sports but truly enjoyed playing golf and racquetball as well as skydiving with the Ft. Monmouth Skydiving Team.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Jurelle Elder of Watkinsville, her sister, Alberta Elder Barnett Quist of Athens and her brother Millard Elder of Leominster, MA. She is survived by a sister in law Carolyn Elder in Massachusetts, one niece in Massachusetts (Laurel Ann Meatty), one niece and one nephew in Florida (Robyn Ellis and Dan Barnett), one nephew in Pennsylvania (Robert Andrew Elder), one niece in Colorado (Jan English) and one nephew in Texas (Don Barnett).
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
A short Memorial service will be held at the Watkinsville Christian Church on June 30 immediately following the Sunday Service at 1 PM.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 22, 2019