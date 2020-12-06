June Elizabeth Cooke Page, 80, of Athens, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.Born in Mobile, AL, Mrs. Page was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Eileen Cooke.Survivors include children, Mark Benny McDaniel (Cathy) of Gulfport, MS, Sharon Ragland (John) and Gregory Kyle McDaniel (Paula), both of Mobile, AL and William Bradford McDaniel (Anika Schurmann) of Vestavia, AL; brother, Gene Cooke (Glenda) of Mobile, AL; sister, Patricia George of Robertsdale, AL; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The family will hold a memorial service at a later date and time.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.