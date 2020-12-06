1/
June Elizabeth Cooke Page
1939 - 2020
June Elizabeth Cooke Page, 80, of Athens, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Born in Mobile, AL, Mrs. Page was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Eileen Cooke.

Survivors include children, Mark Benny McDaniel (Cathy) of Gulfport, MS, Sharon Ragland (John) and Gregory Kyle McDaniel (Paula), both of Mobile, AL and William Bradford McDaniel (Anika Schurmann) of Vestavia, AL; brother, Gene Cooke (Glenda) of Mobile, AL; sister, Patricia George of Robertsdale, AL; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date and time.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
December 1, 2020
May your wonderful memories of times you had together and knowing she’s in Heaven rejoicing bring you great comfort and peace in the days ahead. I was so blessed to have her in my life in Maine.
Pam Grass
Friend
