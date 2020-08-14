1/1
June Elizabeth Martin Gnann
1926 - 2020
June Elizabeth Martin Gnann, 94, died at home on August 11, 2020. The oldest daughter of the late Emily and Fred A. Martin, June was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 24, 1926, and moved to Savannah, Georgia as a young girl where she graduated from Savannah High School. She was married to the late Richard L. Gnann, Jr. who passed away in 2002.

June and her family moved to Athens in 1967. She was President of Compressed Cylinder Gases, Inc., Athens, where she worked alongside her husband Richard Gnann until 1983, and the owner of June's Fabrics. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and served as the President and Secretary of the Church Council. She was a volunteer for the Council on Aging as long term care ombudsman, The Ark UMOC, the Jeanette Rankin Foundation, and an officer in the Athens Pilot Club.

She is preceded in death by brothers Fred Martin, Jr, Charles C. Martin, and the Rev. Dr. William H. Martin, and a sister, Marie Vardell.

June is survived by her children, Richard Gnann III (Cindy) of Winder, Catharine Dressel (Fred) of Atlanta, Elizabeth Roche (Art) of Atlanta, and grandchildren Richard Gnann IV, Brooklyn, NY; John Gnann, Athens; Elizabeth Dressel, Birmingham, AL; Devlin Kate Dressel, Atlanta; Arthur Roche IV (Laura), Atlanta; John Roche, Atlanta.

She is also survived by a sister Martha Bartl (George) of Loveland, OH; brothers D. Raymond Martin, George Martin (Diane), and John Martin (Sherrill) all of Savannah; sisters-in-law Joan Martin, Savannah, Alice Martin, Brevard, NC, Elizabeth Richardson, Hanahan, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Friday, August 14, 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held graveside at Bonaventure Cemetery-Greenwich Section, Savannah, on Saturday, August 15 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Memorial Fund of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 800 Westlake Drive, Athens, GA 30606, or The Ark UMOC, 640A Barber St, Athens, GA 30601.

Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
AUG
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery-Greenwich Section
1 entry
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
