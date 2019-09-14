|
|
1931 - 2019 June McElroy Pruitt, widow of the late Colonel Rufus Harold Pruitt passed away Wednesday, September 11th.
She was born on February 28th, 1931 in Athens, Georgia to the late Burnis Leon McElroy and Lena Edwards McElroy.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Leigh Pruitt, her son-in-law, Leon Farmer and her son-in-law, Michael Blanton.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Pruitt Farmer, her son and daughter-in-law, Hal and Alice Pruitt, her daughter, Kelley Pruitt Blanton, her granddaughter, Trish Pruitt, her grandson, Will Pruitt, her sister and brother-in-law, Colonel and Mrs. Robert A. Downs (Joy McElroy Downs), and her sister-in-law, Sue Pruitt Crowley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was raised in Oconee County. Following her graduation, she attended The Athens Georgia Business School. Following business school graduation, she worked for the Hoyt Nelms C.P.A. firm in Athens. She later moved to Atlanta and worked for Federated Mutual.
After marrying, she became a housewife and raised all of her children. Late in life, she returned to work for Sassy Fox and Heery's Clothes Closet.
She was a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church now Alps Road Presbyterian Church.
Her family wishes to thank her longtime caregivers, Dot Smith, Kathy Stone, Xiomara Ramirez, Sharman Fricks, and Allison Ramirez.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alps Road Presbyterian Church, 380 Alps Road, Athens, Georgia, 30606 or The , www.act.alz.org, or a .
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 3655 Atlanta Highway. The Reverend Robert Bohler will conduct the service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019