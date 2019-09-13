|
|
1937 - 2019 June Pettyjohn Blackwell, 82, wife of 40 years to the late Charlie Blackwell, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of the late Waymon Victor Pettyjohn and Floy Frances Jordan Pettyjohn. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri June Blackwell and brother, Michael Waymon Pettyjohn.
June retired from the University of Georgia after 31 years as an Administrative Assistant. During that time, she served with the Dean for the College of Agriculture, Vice President for Academic Affairs and the President of the University. She was a faithful Methodist to First United Methodist Church of Athens and Nacoochee United Methodist Church. She was a very active member of several social groups, including bridge clubs, walking and travel groups, Garden Club and YMCA Water Aerobics. She was very selfless and made many sacrifices for friends and family who she loved dearly.
Survivors include her son: Chuck Blackwell of Statham and two grandchildren: Jordan Blackwell and Charlie Blackwell.
A celebration of Mrs. Blackwell's Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Martha Aenchbacher officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30601 or Nacoochee United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 426, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019