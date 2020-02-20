Home

Justin Franklin Griffith


1990 - 2020
Justin Franklin Griffith Obituary
1990 - 2020 Justin Franklin Griffith, 29, died Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Athens, he was the son of Tommy and Tammy Griffith. He was preceded in death by his brother: Jacob Thomas Griffith and maternal grandfather; Garley Church, Sr. Justin graduated from East Jackson High School, and the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business, where he was a member of Sigma Chi. He currently worked for Anthem as a Sales Force System Analyst. Justin truly enjoyed the outdoors where he spent time at Lake Hartwell, hiking the North Georgia Mountains, and snowboarding in Colorado. He loved traveling, cooking and attending concerts. Loved ones will greatly miss Justin's caring, talented, intelligent, generosity of spirit. In addition to his parents, survivors include the love of his life, Hannah Rockette of Atlanta; maternal grandmother: Joan Church of Athens; paternal grandfather: Buddy Griffith of Athens and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
