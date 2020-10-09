Karen Elizabeth Hogan, 66, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Peachtree City, Georgia October 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta with Rev. Sam Matthews officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia.
Karen was born on December 8, 1953 in Kingsport, Tennessee to Robert Cox Hurt and Hallene Elizabeth Hurt. Her father passed away when Karen was 3 years old, and her mother raised her as a single parent throughout her formative years. Hallene inspired Karen with the love and zest for life that she maintained throughout her life. Karen attended the University of Georgia, graduating with an Education Degree. While at UGA, she became a proud member of the "Georgettes", and throughout the years she enjoyed the opportunity to attend the annual homecoming games and gather on the field with the past and present Georgettes. After graduating
from UGA, Karen taught Mathematics in the Clarke County School System for a brief period. In 1977, she became a Flight Attendant for Delta Air Lines, and worked with her Delta family for 43 years. One of her greatest joys was having her daughter, Kelly, join the Delta team, and together they would plan their working trips, as well as enjoy vacationing together as they traveled all over the world.
Karen had an exceptionally beautiful singing voice. She performed at the Crystal Pistol with Six Flags Over Georgia, and participated in a trio that toured the Southeast promoting Six Flags. She was a sought-after singer, and sang for various events throughout her life, and performed onstage for various musicals including "Oklahoma" and a Tribute to Irving Berlin. Before her move to Peachtree City, Karen was a member of the Marietta First Methodist Church, and enjoyed using her vocal talents there.
Karen is survived by her husband, Zane, and her two precious children, Kelly Hogan and Stephen Hogan and daughter-in-law, Dorsey Hogan. Anyone who knew Karen would say that her children were her lifeblood. Karen's love, care and compassion for her children was the perfect picture of God's unconditional love for all of us. She was their greatest cheerleader throughout the various events in their lives, including swim team, band, school, college and their adult lives. Recently she attended Stephen's wedding to his beautiful, spirit-filled bride, Dorsey. Karen planned and participated in a wonderful, fitting reception honoring her cherished son and his new bride. Her caring, compassionate and cheerful spirit will be a lasting legacy for her children, loved-ones, and dear friends.
Karen was a proud organ donor, and because of her thoughtfulness, lives will be saved and enhanced. In lieu of flowers, Karen would want you to donate the gift of "Time" to your children and family; to reach out and let them know how special and loved they are, so that they'll have that gift to remain with them for the rest of their lives here on earth.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta.
