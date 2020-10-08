1/
Karen Hardeman Kirk
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Mrs. Karen Hardeman Kirk, 64, of Royston, GA passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Mrs. Kirk was born on February 6, 1956 in Athens, GA, daughter of the late Garland Ray Hardeman and the late Hilda McCurley Hardeman. She was a secretary having worked at the University of Georgia Law School and was a member of Ila Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, Roger Hugh Kirk; a granddaughter, Charlee Kay Bramlett; and brother, Wayne Hardeman.

Survivors include her husband, Robert "Louie" Bishop; sons, Jason Bramlett and Justin Bramlett, both of Danielsville, GA; step-son, Chris Bishop of Royston, GA; step-daughter, Lori Bishop Brown of Hartwell, GA; grandchild, Addilyn Grace Bramlett; step-granchildren, Kaelyn Elizabeth Kruer, Kristin Harvey, Harper Rose Bishop and Henley Bishop; great step-grandchild, Mavis Kruer; brother, Glen Hardeman (Nancy) of Lincolnton, GA; nieces and nephews, Kelly Chapman and Benjamin Hardeman; and great nieces and nephews, Katy Glenn Chapman, Ranse Chapman and Brandi Scoggins.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kirk will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Ila Baptist Church with Rev. Jerome Howell officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Evangelical Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Ila Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until funeral hour on Thursday afternoon. The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruitfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Ila Baptist Church
OCT
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Ila Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 6, 2020
Praying for you Justin and Jason!!
Lisa Ellis
Friend
