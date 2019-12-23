|
|
1951 - 2019 Karen Rakowski Johnson, beloved wife, mother, sister and nana, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 68 following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Edward Anthony Rakowski and Elizabeth Jane O'Hara Rakowski. Mrs. Johnson was a Language Arts teacher for over 30 years in various locations across the country as she supported her husband through his Navy career. Following her retirement, she volunteered with Project Safe as a Victim's Advocate and was very active with the UGA Catholic Center. Most importantly, Mrs. Johnson loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph Johnson; one daughter, Kristin Johnson Fryman and her husband Marc; three sisters, Betsy Guinan, Leisa Drain and Kathy Moeller; two grandchildren, Sarah and Drew Fryman and numerous other family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, West. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346; The National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572; The St. Mary's Hospice House, 1660 Jennings Mill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 or a charity of your choosing.
Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019