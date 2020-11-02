Or Copy this URL to Share

Karl Gregory Perkins, age 71 of Athens entered into rest on October 28, 2020.



Visitation begins on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00PM.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00PM from the chapel of Batts & Bridges followed by a private interment.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Freeman Perkins; Children: Karla Perkins, Jennifer Davis and Misha Bolton; 7 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren; Brother: Arnold Perkins, Jr and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.



