Karl G. Perkins
1949 - 2020
Karl Gregory Perkins, age 71 of Athens entered into rest on October 28, 2020.

Visitation begins on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00PM.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00PM from the chapel of Batts & Bridges followed by a private interment.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Freeman Perkins; Children: Karla Perkins, Jennifer Davis and Misha Bolton; 7 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren; Brother: Arnold Perkins, Jr and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
