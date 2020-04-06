Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Katha Nell McDaniel


1925 - 2020
Katha Nell McDaniel Obituary
1925 - 2020 Katha Nell McDaniel, 94, wife of the late William Howard McDaniel, Sr., died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Banks County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Milledge Nix and Aner Tanner. She was a homemaker and was of the Holiness Faith. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy McDaniel.

Survivors include her son: Howard (Linda) McDaniel of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren: Michael (Donna) McDaniel, Teresa (Jonathan) Seay, Amanda McDaniel; brother: W.C. Nix; sisters: Marie Nix, Louise Moon, Mattie Lou Ogle and Flora Garrett and five grandchildren.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
