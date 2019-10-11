|
1921 - 2019 Katherine Gunter passed away in Phoenix, AZ on September 29, 2019. A former Athens resident, Katherine enjoyed 98 years of life, living most of those years in Wisconsin, Iowa and Georgia. She relocated to Arizona in 2011.
The daughter of Fred and Florence (Embury) Ryser, Katherine was born in 1921, in Monroe, WI, where she grew up with her brother, Fred Ryser, Jr., and sister, Maxine. She was living and working in Madison, WI, when she met a tall, handsome soldier from southern Georgia, and was swept off her feet. In June, 1943, Katherine and Lewell Gunter were married in Madison. After the war ended, they lived in Des Moines, IA, where they raised their four children. In 1968, they relocated to Albany, GA, where they lived until Lewell's death in 1987.
Katherine then moved to Athens to be close to a son and his family. Having watched two grandchildren grow up, she moved to Phoenix to be close to a daughter and two grandchildren; having a great grandson nearby was a bonus. Her family, including her dog, Violet, was the center of her world.
Katherine is survived by her children, Linda Wolfe, Judith Gardner, Lewell Gunter, Jr. (Katherine) and Fred Gunter; grandchildren Anne Wolfe (Adam Buck), Rachel Wolfe, Mark Dettinger (Thida), Laurie Dettinger, David Gunter (Samara), Rebecca Gunter and Kyle Gunter; great grandchildren Zoey Buck, Mark Dettinger III, Andrea Gunter and Hazel Gunter.
Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park at 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019