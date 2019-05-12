Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
Katherine Smith Obituary
Mrs. Katherine Smith, 84, of Lexington died May 7, 2019.

A viewing will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in Athens Memory Gardens.

Survivors include her children, Richard Flint, Marion Flint, Wanda Dalton, James Flint, Karen Waller and Patrick Flint; brother, Curtis Hill; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019
