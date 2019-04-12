Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Katherine T. "Kay" Hoyt


Katherine T. "Kay" Hoyt Obituary
Katherine ("Kay") T. Hoyt, a longtime resident of Athens, died Monday, the 8th of April at St. Mary's Highland Hills Village.

She was the widow of John H. Hoyt (1928-1970), formerly a geology professor at the University of Georgia.

Born in 1931 in Manhattan, Kay received degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Georgia. She was long an active member of the Daughters of the King, serving as a member of the National Council and writing devotions the organization's quarterly magazine.

She is survived by three children, Harger, Peter, and Alison; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 1 p.m., Saturday, the 13th of April.

Bernstein Funeral Home

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
