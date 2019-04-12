|
Katherine ("Kay") T. Hoyt, a longtime resident of Athens, died Monday, the 8th of April at St. Mary's Highland Hills Village.
She was the widow of John H. Hoyt (1928-1970), formerly a geology professor at the University of Georgia.
Born in 1931 in Manhattan, Kay received degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Georgia. She was long an active member of the Daughters of the King, serving as a member of the National Council and writing devotions the organization's quarterly magazine.
She is survived by three children, Harger, Peter, and Alison; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 1 p.m., Saturday, the 13th of April.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019