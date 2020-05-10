|
1964 - 2020 Dr. Kathirae Severson, 55, of Clarkesville, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Kathirae held a PhD in Cardiovascular Pharmacology, her medical Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine, a J.D., and was probably going to go for a degree in Rocket Science next. She was so incredibly smart and cared for thousands of patients, all of whom she loved and worried about more than herself. She was an amateur fashionista, automobile enthusiast, and animal lover. She was considered family to so many people, and she was truly special to everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Ray Severson.
Kathirae is survived by her mother, Kathy Camp, and step-father Herb Camp; siblings Tom (Allison) Severson, Lynn (Jeff) Holland; step-siblings Herbie Camp, Tammy Steel, and Mike Camp; nieces and nephews Macyann Holland (Scott Strength), Savanna (A.J.) Kelley, Rachel Holland, Ezra Holland, Dawson Severson; her best friend, Sharon Booth; 3 beloved dogs Indie, Duke, and Lily; numerous step-nieces and -nephews and so many friends.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held for members of the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lumpkin County Animal Shelter at 1363 Red Oak Flats Rd, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
