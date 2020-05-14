|
|
Kathleen Henson Wilfong died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was born on July 3, 1914 in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, the daughter of Thomas Monroe Henson and Mollie Bridges Henson. At an early age, she moved with her family first to Athens and then to Jefferson County, Georgia. She attended school in Louisville and graduated from Louisville Academy as valedictorian of the class of 1931, as she often reminded her family in later years. After graduation, she moved back to Athens where she met and married Joseph Avery Wilfong in 1933.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens and at the time of her death was its oldest living member. She participated in the Women of the Church and served as the longtime president of the Forum Sunday School Class. She also served on the board of the Young Women's Christian Association. She was an excellent golfer and an active member of the Women's Golf Association at the Athens Country Club. She played golf well into her 90s. She gardened throughout her life and served as president of the Rose and Dahlia Garden Club. Other interests included china painting and travelling. She participated in the Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation, the Athens Historical Society and the Friends of Oconee Hill Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of fifty-eight years, a son, Joseph Avery Wilfong Jr., and a grandson, Joseph Avery Wilfong III. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Thomas Veal Henson, Luther Henson and Arthur Henson.
Surviving her are son, W. Thomas Wilfong, daughter, Jane W. Mann (Kip), daughter-in-law, Lydia Whitmire Wilfong, and grandchildren, Barbara W. Fletcher, Laura E. Wilfong and Joseph T. Mann (Lisa). Her great-grandchildren are Elizabeth Avery Fletcher, Thomas Moore Fletcher IV and John Whitmire Fletcher. A number of nieces and nephews also survive her.
The family wishes to thank especially Vida Botwe and LaVerne Johnson for the excellent care provided over many years. Special friends Tommie Hall, Dr. David Lockman, niece Gail Wilfong and nephew Bill Wilfong brought much joy to her life by visiting often. Finally, we are grateful for the professional services provided by Compassionate Care Hospice at the end of her life.
Because of health concerns, a private family service is scheduled for Friday, May 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, 185 E. Hancock Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30601.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 14, 2020