Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
East Lawn Cemetery
Kathleen Watts


1948 - 2020
Kathleen Watts Obituary
1948 - 2020 Kathleen Watts, age 72, of Athens, GA passed March 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at The Graveside of East Lawn Cemetery.

Survivors include: her husband, Phil Usher; three sons, Chad Watts, Kenneth (Olivia Sherell) Brown and Daryl (Barbara) Watts; siblings, Laura Ward, Lula Bell Watts, Carolyn Richards and Eddie Lee Watts; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; godmother, Etherleen Fulton; and a devoted cousin, Julia Moore.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
