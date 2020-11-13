Ms. Kathryn Elaine Wilson, age 64, of Winterville, GA, passed on October 30, 2020.
A viewing for Ms. Wilson will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in The Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer GA.
Survivors include her children, Antonio Wilson, Karen Wilson and Shenerra Garth; siblings: Tony Wilson, Touring Howard and Laurie Skelton; 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens, GA In charge of the arrangements.