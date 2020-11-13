1/1
Kathryn Elaine Wilson
1956 - 2020
Ms. Kathryn Elaine Wilson, age 64, of Winterville, GA, passed on October 30, 2020.

A viewing for Ms. Wilson will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in The Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer GA.

Survivors include her children, Antonio Wilson, Karen Wilson and Shenerra Garth; siblings: Tony Wilson, Touring Howard and Laurie Skelton; 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens, GA In charge of the arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
NOV
14
Funeral service
The Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Ms Kathy was a dear friend of mine,I would keep in touch with her every now and then. She and I are even Facebook friends,she will be truly missed.She was a very sweet person too.
Her Children,Family will always be in my prayers and thoughts . May God continue to bless
each and every one of you, In Jesus Name Amen
RIP MS KATHY
Sandra Elaine Bowers
Friend
November 12, 2020
Mama Cat I'm sad that your gone, but I will always remember and love you.
Trina.
Friend
