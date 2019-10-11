|
1937 - 2019 Kathryn Lorena Sanders, 81 of Memphis, TN, passed away October 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Paul F. & Flossie L. Noltemeier; also preceded in death by infant sister. Mrs. Sanders was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Memphis, TN where she was part of Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
Memorial service will be Saturday October 12, 2019 3:00pm at Lord & Stephens, East chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm Sunday October 13, 2019.
Survivors include: Husband, Billy W. Sanders; children, Paula (Bobby) Lewis, Kevin (Aubrey) Sanders and Sandie Dodson; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019