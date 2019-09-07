|
|
1942 - 2019 Kathryne Patricia Hogan died on Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, with her family at her side. She was "Patsy" to her many friends and associates and "Aunt Pat" to her cherished nieces and nephews of two generations.
The funeral will be Sunday, September 8, at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Athens, her lifelong church home. Reverend Dr. C. Franklin Granger will officiate. Visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall will precede the service. Burial at Oconee Hill Cemetery will immediately follow the service. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Wes Hogan, Chad Hogan, Andy Hogan, Jon Hogan, Bill Klein and Tom Severson. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patsy Hogan to First Baptist Church of Athens or Breast Cancer Foundation It's The Journey.
The only daughter and first-born child of Boyce Allan Hogan, Sr. and Kathryne Krumrine Hogan, she was born in Athens on October 1, 1942. Patsy's family are longtime Athenians, her Richards and Oliver ancestors having settled in Athens in 1838 a few years after coming from Nottinghamshire, England. Charles J. Oliver, artist, Confederate soldier and chaplain whose illustrated wartime journal is preserved in the Emory University special collections, was the sibling of Patsy's great-great-grandmother. Patsy, too, was an artist, having studied in Cortona with Dr. John Kehoe's summer art program after attending Stephens College in Missouri, Parsons Art School in New York City and the University of Georgia's Lamar Dodd School of Art. Art and the love of beauty pervaded everything about her--her personal style, the comfort and loveliness of her successive homes, the tables she set, the notes she wrote, the perfection in all she undertook.
Early in her adulthood she worked for Delta Airlines in reservations and for the State of Georgia in the Carter administration in Planning and Development. She returned to Athens to help care for her mother in her final illness and began a long, dedicated career with First Baptist Church in 1977.
Her deep love of family prompted her to move into the role of mother figure following her mother's early death. She was loving, selfless, and responsible not only to her immediate family but also to two elderly aunts who really needed her. All the people who knew Patsy recognized they could rely on her. She was their rock.
Survivors include her brother Charles Wayne Hogan and his wife Arlene Moye Hogan, sister-in-law Leanna Hogan Dawson and her husband Jim, along with nieces and nephews Allison Hogan Severson (Tom) of Athens, Molly Hogan Klein (Bill) of Atlanta, James Wesley Hogan (Susan), Allan Chadwick Hogan (Laura), Charles Andrew Hogan (Trish), Jonathan Boyce Hogan (Jamie), and Laura Kathryne Hogan all of Athens; and Great nieces and nephews Amelia, Georgia, Will, Bo, Asher, Hatcher, Dawson Allan, Tucker, Wesley Ann, Rett, Cooper, Charlie, Collins and James Boyce. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Boyce Allan Hogan, Jr.
The staff and members of First Baptist Church quickly learned that they could count on Patsy's deep sense of commitment and innate sense of propriety in handling whatever happened. She will be remembered for her special caring for the church's oldest members who were past participating in the active life of the church, for her love of the church's early history and its almost 190-year role in the life of Athens, for the meaningful exhibit she curated for Dr. Jon Appleton's retirement, and many other quiet, supportive ministries. A very present reminder of her love of art is her almost single-handed campaign to salvage, restore and remount the dramatic Leonard DeLonga mural in the church's 1990s addition. Her ministries did not end with her 2001 retirement but were lifelong. She was a loyal member of the Aderhold-Farrall Sunday School Class and the Aderhold-Hynds Circle.
After her retirement as administrative secretary of the church, Patsy worked with the Garden Clubs of Georgia for a time. She was active in the Bobbin Mill Garden Club. Wherever loveliness and art were to be found, Patsy was present and supportive. Her life was defined by many interests, not the least of which was her love for her cat Sophie and her loyalty to her Georgia Bulldogs.
Patsy was sensitive and intuitive in all she did. Most readers will identify with this in very personal and appreciative ways and carry that appreciation forward. To be remembered is to yet live. And may her marvelous sense of humor and lilting laugh and spirit be a part of those memories.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019