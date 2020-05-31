Ms. Katie L. Jones, 97, of Athens, died Friday, May 29, 2020.Viewing will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home (1253 W. Broad Street, Athens). A private graveside service to be held later.Survivors include her children, Delores Ford, Christine (Robert) Barrington, Ronald (Linda) Jones and Judge Steve (Lillian Kincey) Jones; two brothers, Rev. B.S. Jackson and William (Henrietta) Jackson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.Jones Funeral Chapel, Crawford, is in charge of arrangements.