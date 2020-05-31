Katie L. Jones
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Katie L. Jones, 97, of Athens, died Friday, May 29, 2020.

Viewing will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home (1253 W. Broad Street, Athens). A private graveside service to be held later.

Survivors include her children, Delores Ford, Christine (Robert) Barrington, Ronald (Linda) Jones and Judge Steve (Lillian Kincey) Jones; two brothers, Rev. B.S. Jackson and William (Henrietta) Jackson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, Crawford, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved