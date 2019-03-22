|
Katrina Ann Huff, age 52, of Athens, GA passed March 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday March, 23, 2019 at First A.M.E. Church, 521 N. Hull Street, Athens, GA, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: mother, Betty Huff; brother, Bernard (Peggy) Huff; sister, Charisse (Harlan) Harper; nieces and nephews, Christopher (Amber) Huff, Leonard Smalls, Harlan Harper, Jr., Ashli Harper and George Huff, Jr.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019