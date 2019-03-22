Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
First A.M.E. Church
521 N. Hull Street
Athens, GA
Katrina Ann Huff


Katrina Ann Huff Obituary
Katrina Ann Huff, age 52, of Athens, GA passed March 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday March, 23, 2019 at First A.M.E. Church, 521 N. Hull Street, Athens, GA, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: mother, Betty Huff; brother, Bernard (Peggy) Huff; sister, Charisse (Harlan) Harper; nieces and nephews, Christopher (Amber) Huff, Leonard Smalls, Harlan Harper, Jr., Ashli Harper and George Huff, Jr.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
