1936 - 2019 Kay Bishop Shepard, 82, of Watkinsville, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday October 31, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1936 in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was a graduate of Florida State University with a B.S. in Education. She received her Master's in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Georgia. Kay was a long time educator and was the first full time guidance counselor hired by the Oconee County School System. She was a former member of the Oconee County Board of Education.
She recognized that non-traditional college students needed an opportunity to complete their education. She was passionate about this need and in 1982 was the founder of Truett McConnell College's satellite campus in Watkinsville, Georgia. It started as one evening class with 6 students and progressed to a full-time college program with a campus on Bishop Farms. The effects of her contribution to education has been significant throughout the community.
She and her late husband, Gene, were the owners and operators of the Shamrock Recreation Club since the 1970's. She saw the need for families to come together and have a safe place to spend quality time with each other.
Kay was a devoted member of Watkinsville First Baptist Church since 1960. Through the years she was a member of the Missions Committee, a member of the Personnel Committee, led the Children's Choir, and was a faithful member of the Tuesday Morning Women's Prayer Group. Kay was devoted to home and foreign missions. She taught English as a second language classes for International Friends for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Kathleen and Harrell Bishop, her husband Gene Ray Shepard, and her brother Radford Bishop. Kay is survived by her daughter Kerry Shepard, son Stephen (Michelle) Shepard, grandchildren Connor and Sydney Shepard, brothers Billy (Sandy) Bishop and Bobby (Mary Lou) Bishop. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. The family appreciates her loving caregivers, Sheila Wise, Tamitha Grady, and Linnell Weeks for their devotion to Kay.
A service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at Watkinsville First Baptist Church, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. and also following the service. A private graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, Kay requested donations may be made to Watkinsville First Baptist Church's Missions Fund or the Athens YMCA Aquatics Program.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019