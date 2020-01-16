|
1954 - 2020 Kay Eberhart Causey, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at her home in Watkinsville, Georgia. She was born on February 21, 1954 in Athens, Georgia to Cecil Eberhart and Louise S. Wilhoit.
Kay graduated from Oconee County High School in 1972. She worked for many years for the family-owned business, City Glass Company, while raising her dear son Ryan Farris and enjoying some of the world's best music with her husband, Davis Causey. Following her retirement, Kay and her sister, Susan Delgado, lovingly provided care for their mother.
Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Delgado, with whom Kay shared a remarkable bond, and by her beloved mother, Louise S. Wilhoit.
Kay is survived by her father, Cecil Eberhart, of Colbert, GA, her son, John Ryan Farris (Linda) of Louisville, GA, grand children, great grand-children, aunts, cousins, nephews, friends, and the love of her life, Davis Causey.
Kay was known for her adventurous spirit, her love of horses, and her infectious laughter. Many cherished seasons of her life were spent with her family on their farm in Colbert, Georgia, and she often spoke of her memories and loved ones with warm fondness. She created many wonderful memories with family and friends from all over, often camping, going horseback riding, enjoying live music by Davis and friends, and riding in the truck with her son.
Kay never minded a good project, especially if it was with someone she loved. She always seemed to come out of the most mundane situations with the most memorable stories, a few including her uncanny ability to accidentally break something. Kay always found enjoyment in the simpler things in life, and if she ever thought your cooking was delicious or your music was fantastic, she never held back in letting you know. She loved her family dearly, and her friends were as family to her. She will be missed by many.
Kay was a standing member of Duharts Baptist Church of Stapleton, Georgia. Memorial services will be held there on Sunday, January 19th, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Duharts Baptist Church is located at 2108 Duharts Church Road, Stapleton, Georgia 30823.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Duharts Baptist Church. A celebration of life memorial will be held in Athens, GA at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020