Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Clarke Grove Baptist Church
Stephens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kayden Rorie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kayden La'Kei Rorie


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kayden La'Kei Rorie Obituary
2019 - 2019 Kayden Rorie was diagnosed with a lung failure less than 5 hours of being born, December 11, 2019, Piedmont Medical Center, Athens, Georgia, at 11:31pm, 6lbs 10oz, and taken away on December 12, 2019. Kayden is survived by his parents, Bria Rorie, Mother; Tabitha Adkins, Grandmother; Brittney & Brianna Adkins, Aunts; great-aunts, great-uncles, and a host of family members ready to shower him with so much love. Services and viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00pm from Clarke Grove Baptist Church, Stephens, Ga. Watts Funeral Home Union Point is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kayden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -