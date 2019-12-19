|
|
2019 - 2019 Kayden Rorie was diagnosed with a lung failure less than 5 hours of being born, December 11, 2019, Piedmont Medical Center, Athens, Georgia, at 11:31pm, 6lbs 10oz, and taken away on December 12, 2019. Kayden is survived by his parents, Bria Rorie, Mother; Tabitha Adkins, Grandmother; Brittney & Brianna Adkins, Aunts; great-aunts, great-uncles, and a host of family members ready to shower him with so much love. Services and viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00pm from Clarke Grove Baptist Church, Stephens, Ga. Watts Funeral Home Union Point is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019