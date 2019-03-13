|
|
Kelly Jerome Walker, 46 of Bogart, departed this earthly life on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Mr. Walked was preceded in death by his father, George Washington Walker.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Walker; mother, Fannie M. Walker; brother, Brian Keith (Sandrika) Walker; nieces, Kayla and Londyn Walker; aunts; cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The visitation will be Wednesday, March 13th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019