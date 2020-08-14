1/
Kemberly Nedda Pannell Vogel
1974 - 2020
Kemberly Nedda Pannell Vogel, age 45 of Monroe, passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1974, to Kathie Shore Pannell and the late James David Pannell, Sr. Family members who preceded her in death are, grandfathers, Jack Randolph Shore, Willie Guy Pannell, Sr.; grandmothers, Laura Nell Shore, Edith Elder Pannell.

Surviving members of her family are; daughter, Mikayla Pannell; son and daughter-in-law, Jordan and Christian Pannell; grandchildren, CJ, Trae, Corbin Smith, Karson Pannell; mother, Kathie Shore Pannell; step-mother, Robin Thomas Pannell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brad Pannell, Jamie and Stephanie Pannell, Jeremy and Brandy Pannell, Justin and Amy Pannell, Jason and Leigh Pannell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Mitch Bradberry, Mary and BJ Ivie, Karrie Pannell and Monrikta Atkinson; grandparents, Mary Shore, Don and Mary Neal Thomas; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfneralhomeinc.com

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Highway 11 SE
Monroe, GA 30655
(770) 267-9406
