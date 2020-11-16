1/
Kenneth Alden Sorrells
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Alden Sorrells, 63, died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in El Paso, TX, he was Kenneth was the son of Cleveland A. Sorrells, Jr. of Athens and the late Velna O. Bond Sorrells. He had worked for Honey Baked Ham. Kenneth enjoyed working puzzles and reading. Survivors in addition to his father include two siblings: Mike Sorrells and Joy Hicks, both of Statham; four nieces and nephews and a number of great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 a 11AM at Temple United Methodist Church Cemetery. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Temple United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved