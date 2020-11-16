Kenneth Alden Sorrells, 63, died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in El Paso, TX, he was Kenneth was the son of Cleveland A. Sorrells, Jr. of Athens and the late Velna O. Bond Sorrells. He had worked for Honey Baked Ham. Kenneth enjoyed working puzzles and reading. Survivors in addition to his father include two siblings: Mike Sorrells and Joy Hicks, both of Statham; four nieces and nephews and a number of great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 a 11AM at Temple United Methodist Church Cemetery. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com